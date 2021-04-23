UK retail sales jump 5.4% in March, far more than expected

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British retail sales rose by 5.4% in March from February ahead of the re-opening of non-essential shops this month, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month increase of 1.5%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)

