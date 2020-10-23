UK retail sales growth beat expectations in September

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British retail sales beat expectations last month and grew for a fifth month in a row, taking total sales volumes to 5.5% above their level before the pandemic.

Retail sales volumes grew by 1.5% in September alone and are 4.7% higher than a year earlier, taking the annual rate above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)

