UK retail sales grow strongly in November - ONS

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.4% in November and were 4.7% higher than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.8% on the month and be 4.2% higher than in November 2020.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.