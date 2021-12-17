UK retail sales grow strongly in November - ONS

British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.4% in November and were 4.7% higher than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.8% on the month and be 4.2% higher than in November 2020.

