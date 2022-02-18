UK retail sales grow faster than expected in January

British retail sales volumes in January were 1.9% higher than in December and 9.1% above their level a year earlier, when non-essential shops were closed due to a COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 1.0% monthly rise in retail sales for January and an annual increase in volumes of 8.7%.

