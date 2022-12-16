UK retail sales fall unexpectedly by 0.4% in November

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes slid unexpectedly by 0.4% in monthly terms in November, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% rise from October.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; editing by William James)

