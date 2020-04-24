UK retail sales fall by most on record as coronavirus lockdown hits

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British retail sales fell by the most on record in March, official figures showed on Friday, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus shutdown which closed many businesses in the second half of the month.

Sales volumes fell 5.1% in March from February, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a drop of 4.0% in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

