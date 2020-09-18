UK retail recovery continues apace in August - ONS

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British retail sales extended gains last month, as parts of the sector enjoyed a much faster rebound than most of the economy, official figures showed on Friday.

Retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% in August - slightly above the average 0.7% forecast in a Reuters poll - and compared with a year earlier they were up 2.8%, versus forecasts of 3.0% annual growth.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.