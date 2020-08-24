UK retail footfall jumps fourfold as rebound accelerates - Springboard

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLÉ

Shopper numbers across all UK retail destinations rose by 4.1% last week as near 7% jumps in London and the south east led a significant acceleration in activity, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all UK retail destinations rose by 4.1% last week as near 7% jumps in London and the south east led a significant acceleration in activity, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Springboard said the UK-wide number compared to a 0.8% increase the previous week and a 1.8% rise in the same week last year.

Despite the improvement, however, footfall was still 30.7% lower than in the same week last year, though that was an improvement from an annual drop of 32.5% in the week before.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Michael Holden)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)207 542 9033; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More