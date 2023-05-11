UK restricts Microsoft, Activision from buying interest in each other

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has published an interim order restricting Microsoft and Activision from acquiring an interest in each other without its consent, weeks after it blocked their $69 billion merger.

