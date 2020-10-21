UK regulators write to insurance CEOs on end of transition period preparations

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority have written to insurance chief executives about the end of the transition period with the European Union, advising them to build on their final preparations.

The letter published on Wednesday warned that there could be some market volatility and disruption to financial services, particularly to EU-based clients.

"We expect that you will continue these efforts to address risks specific to your firm," said the letter, which was from the FCA and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by David Milliken)

