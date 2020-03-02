UK regulators warn Deutsche Bank on compliance -Financial Times

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - British regulators have criticized Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE anti-money laundering and compliance controls, warning that the bank's access to the UK market was at risk after withdrawal from the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, reported that the Bank of England was requiring monthly, rather than quarterly, updates.

The Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England and Deutsche Bank didn't immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

