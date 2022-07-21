Markets

UK regulators warn airlines about flight cancellations

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's competition and aviation regulators warned airlines on Thursday of potential enforcement action if travellers faced more flight disruptions and cancellations through the summer.

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's competition and aviation regulators warned airlines on Thursday of potential enforcement action if travellers faced more flight disruptions and cancellations through the summer.

"We are concerned that consumers could experience significant harm unless airlines meet their obligations and minimise flight disruptions throughout the summer and beyond," the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a joint open letter to airlines.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular