UK regulator to review appointment of BBC chair

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A British regulator will review how Richard Sharp was appointed chairman of the BBC in 2021, following questions over his role in securing a loan to former prime minister Boris Johnson.

William Shawcross, Commissioner for Public Appointments, will review the appointment to ensure it was made in line with the governance code for public appointments, his office said on Monday.

