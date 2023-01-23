UK regulator to review appointment of BBC chair

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

January 23, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A British regulator will review how Richard Sharp was appointed chairman of the BBC in 2021, following questions over his role in securing a loan to former prime minister Boris Johnson.

William Shawcross, Commissioner for Public Appointments, will review the appointment to ensure it was made in line with the governance code for public appointments, his office said on Monday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.