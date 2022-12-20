UK regulator to launch deeper probe into Cochlear's takeover of Oticon Medical

Dec 20 (Reuters) - UK's competition regulator will refer Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's COH.AX acquisition of Copenhagen-based Demant's DEMANT.CO hearing implants business Oticon Medical for an in-depth investigation.

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it will refer the 850 million Danish crowns ($121.14 million) deal to a phase 2 investigation as it could threaten competition.

($1 = 7.0167 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

