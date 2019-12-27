Markets

UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had moved the probe to Phase 2 as both Amazon and Deliveroo had not cleared the doubts it had raised earlier this month before its Dec. 18 deadline. [http://bit.ly/2EY4Ete]

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular