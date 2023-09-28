UK regulator to assess IAG-American Airlines partnership

Adds background

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it planned to assess a transatlantic partnership deal between British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, American Airlines AAL.O and Finnair FIA1S.HE in the context of the post-COVID recovery of the aviation market.

The Competition and Markets Authority's interest in competition on UK-U.S. airline routes stretches back to 2010.

The regulator had been due to conclude the latest phase of its investigation into the partnership during the pandemic, but decided to stick with existing measures during a period when there was little flying due to COVID travel restrictions.

It said on Thursday it would spend six months analysing and reviewing information on the partnership between the airlines, called the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement.

The current interim measures directive expires in 2026.

