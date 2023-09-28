News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

UK regulator to assess IAG-American Airlines partnership

September 28, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds background

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it planned to assess a transatlantic partnership deal between British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, American Airlines AAL.O and Finnair FIA1S.HE in the context of the post-COVID recovery of the aviation market.

The Competition and Markets Authority's interest in competition on UK-U.S. airline routes stretches back to 2010.

The regulator had been due to conclude the latest phase of its investigation into the partnership during the pandemic, but decided to stick with existing measures during a period when there was little flying due to COVID travel restrictions.

It said on Thursday it would spend six months analysing and reviewing information on the partnership between the airlines, called the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement.

The current interim measures directive expires in 2026.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOilMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.