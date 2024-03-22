News & Insights

Markets
VOD

UK regulator says Vodafone, Three deal to face in-depth probe if solutions not given

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 22, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Adds background

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator warned that the merger between Vodafone's VOD.L UK operation and Hutchison's 0001.HK Three UK unit could leave consumers worse off and said the tie-up will face an in-depth probe if the pair do not provide solutions.

The $19 billion deal between the two companies was announced last year, and if it proceeds, it will reduce the number of mobile networks in Britain from four to three, meaning it was widely expected to be referred for an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday gave the two companies five working days to respond with "meaningful solutions" to its concerns that the merger will result in higher prices for consumers and businesses and lower investment.

"Whilst Vodafone and Three have made a number of claims about how their deal is good for competition and investment, the CMA has not seen sufficient evidence to date to back these claims," the regulator said in its statement.

"These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young Editing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.