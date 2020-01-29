UK regulator says StubHub found misleading people about ticket availability

UK's competition watchdog on Wednesday directed StubHub to make changes to its website after the ticket reseller was found misleading people about ticket availability, months after Viagogo was pulled up for similar violations.
