UK regulator says Issa's purchase of Asda raises some competition concerns

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was concerned the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital's 6.8 billion pound ($9.5 billion) takeover of the Asda supermarket chain could lead to higher fuel prices for UK motorists.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has given the buyers five working days to offer legally binding proposals to address the competition concerns identified to avoid an in-depth phase 2 investigation.

