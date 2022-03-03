Markets

UK regulator says Cellnex-CK Hutchison deal would harm competition

Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison would harm competition and could lead to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile carriers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Cellnex must sell over 1,000 telecom tower sites to address the concerns over its purchase of CK Hutchison's UK towers.

