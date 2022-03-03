UK regulator says Cellnex-CK Hutchison deal would harm competition

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison 0001.HK would harm competition and could lead to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile carriers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Cellnex must sell over 1,000 telecom tower sites to address the concerns over its purchase of CK Hutchison's UK towers.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.