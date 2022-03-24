UK regulator says CD&R's Morrisons purchase raises fuel price concerns

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has ruled that U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's takeover of supermarket group Morrisons could lead to higher fuel prices in 121 locations across the country where both firms own forecourts.

CD&R is the owner of the Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which with 921 petrol stations is the largest independent operator in the United Kingdom. Morrisons operates 339.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that its "Phase 1" probe into the merger found the deal raised competition concerns in 121 areas in the UK where both MFG and Morrisons had petrol forecourts.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

