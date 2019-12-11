US Markets

UK regulator says Amazon's Deliveroo deal may need in-depth probe

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday Amazon's purchase of a minority shareholding in online food delivery group Deliveroo raised "serious competition concerns" for UK consumers that may require an in-depth investigation.

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday Amazon's AMZN.O purchase of a minority shareholding in online food delivery group Deliveroo raised "serious competition concerns" for UK consumers that may require an in-depth investigation.

Amazon led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May, making what the two parties called "a minority investment" and going up against Uber Eats UBER.N and Just Eat JE.L in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meal deliveries.

After competing a "Phase 1" probe, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would proceed to a more in-depth investigation if Amazon and Deliveroo failed to offer legally-binding proposals that addressed its concerns.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular