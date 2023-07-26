UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

Adds more context and quote from CMA

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator said Amazon's AMZN.O offer to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform addresses competition concerns in its preliminary view published on Wednesday.

It will now consult on the commitments proposed by Amazon, it added.

Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was investigating Amazon over suspected breaches of competition law, including how it chooses products which are placed within the "Buy Box" feature.

The CMA said it had taken action after concerns that the U.S. tech giant was using its strength in the market to gain an advantage over other businesses which use Amazon's Marketplace to reach customers.

"Amazon’s commitments to the CMA will help ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can compete on a level-playing field against Amazon’s own retail business," Ann Pope, senior director for enforcement at the CMA, said in a statement.

The consultation closes on Sept. 1.

