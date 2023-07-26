News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

July 26, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

Adds more context and quote from CMA

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator said Amazon's AMZN.O offer to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform addresses competition concerns in its preliminary view published on Wednesday.

It will now consult on the commitments proposed by Amazon, it added.

Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was investigating Amazon over suspected breaches of competition law, including how it chooses products which are placed within the "Buy Box" feature.

The CMA said it had taken action after concerns that the U.S. tech giant was using its strength in the market to gain an advantage over other businesses which use Amazon's Marketplace to reach customers.

"Amazon’s commitments to the CMA will help ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can compete on a level-playing field against Amazon’s own retail business," Ann Pope, senior director for enforcement at the CMA, said in a statement.

The consultation closes on Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by Sarah Young)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.