UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator said its preliminary view was that Amazon's AMZN.O offer to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform addresses competition concerns.

It will now consult on the commitments proposed by Amazon, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by Sarah Young)

