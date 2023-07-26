News & Insights

UK regulator says Amazon proposals address concerns over Marketplace

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

July 26, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator said its preliminary view was that Amazon's AMZN.O offer to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform addresses competition concerns.

It will now consult on the commitments proposed by Amazon, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

