UK regulator says Adobe to not propose remedies for $20 bln Figma deal

December 18, 2023 — 05:40 am EST

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday Photoshop owner Adobe ADBE.O would not propose remedies to resolve regulatory concerns regarding the $20 billion buyout of cloud-based designer platform Figma.

Adobe's chief counsel, Dana Rao, had told Reuters last month that the company was open to proposing remedies.

