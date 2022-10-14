UK regulator refers Viasat-Inmarsat merger for in-depth probe

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday that it had referred Viasat's VSAT.O $7.3 billion takeover of satellite rival Inmarsat for an in-depth investigation, raising chances of the deal gettingdelayed.

The decision comes a week after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns that the merger between the American company and Britain-based Inmarsat could hamper competition and lead to airlines facing higher prices for on-board wifi.

The watchdog said it referred the deal for further investigation because the merger has resulted or might be expected to result in a "substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets" in the UK, based on the information it currently has.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.