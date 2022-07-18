Markets

UK regulator reconsiders decision on Meta-Giphy deal

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's competition regulator said on Monday that it was reconsidering its decision relating to Facebook owner Meta's deal to buy animated images platform Giphy.

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday that it was reconsidering its decision relating to Facebook owner Meta's META.O deal to buy animated images platform Giphy.

The U.S. tech giant last month won an appeal against the regulator, which had blocked the acquisition.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular