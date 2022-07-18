UK regulator reconsiders decision on Meta-Giphy deal

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday that it was reconsidering its decision relating to Facebook owner Meta's META.O deal to buy animated images platform Giphy.

The U.S. tech giant last month won an appeal against the regulator, which had blocked the acquisition.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.