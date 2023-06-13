News & Insights

Markets

UK regulator raps Sainsbury's and Asda for preventing rival store openings

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 13, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has secured agreements from supermarket groups Sainsbury's SBRY.L and Asda to cease using unlawful land agreements after it uncovered 32 anti-competitive deals, it said on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said both grocers had breached legislation which was introduced to stop supermarkets imposing new restrictions that prevent rivals from opening competing stores nearby.

It said Sainsbury's breached the legislation 18 times between 2011 and 2019, while Asda breached it 14 times between 2011 and 2019.

"By ensuring supermarkets compete freely, the CMA is ensuring that shoppers have more choice and so benefit from a wider range of groceries and access to cheaper prices – which is even more important as the cost of living rises," the watchdog said.

It said Sainsbury's had agreed to remove the outstanding restrictions identified in its land agreements to become compliant with the legislation, while the restrictions identified in Asda's deals have been removed.

Action has also been agreed to prevent further breaches.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.