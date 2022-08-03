UK regulator provisionally clears NortonLifeLock-Avast $8.6 bln deal

US Markets
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday it provisionally cleared cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock's NLOK.O $8.6 billion purchase of peer Avast Plc AVST.L.

Following a more detailed Phase 2 investigation, the CMA said it concluded that the deal does not raise competition concerns in the UK.

