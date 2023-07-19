UK regulator provisionally clears Broadcom's $69 bln deal to buy VMware

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has provisionally cleared Broadcom's $69 billion deal to buy VMware, it said on Wednesday, adding that it would not weaken competition in the supply of critical computer server products.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.