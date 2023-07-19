News & Insights

UK regulator provisionally clears Broadcom's $69 bln deal to buy VMware

July 19, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has provisionally cleared Broadcom's $69 billion deal to buy VMware, it said on Wednesday, adding that it would not weaken competition in the supply of critical computer server products.

