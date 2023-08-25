News & Insights

UK regulator proposes probe into large land holdings of biggest homebuilders

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

August 25, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil, Eva Mathews, Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it plans to propose a deeper probe into the large amount of land controlled by the biggest homebuilders and the weaknesses in the adoption process for roads and public open spaces.

The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) so-called market investigation reference comes after a roughly six-month study on homebuilders in response to concerns that builders were not delivering homes at an adequate pace or scale.

The CMA has the power to refer a market study into a market investigation, which involves an in-depth probe led by a group drawn from the CMA's panel of members.

The regulator also said it has identified five areas of concern, including estate management charges and land banks, that needs to be probed further in the next phase of its study.

"These warrant further investigation and we stand ready to take enforcement action if needed," Chief Executive Officer Sarah Cardell said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil, Eva Mathews and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

