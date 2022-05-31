UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets

Britain's communications regulator, Ofcom, said on Tuesday it was investigating Royal Mail's failure to meet its delivery targets across 2021-22, with its probe set to look into the postal company's "substantial lapse in performance".

"Ofcom takes compliance with quality of service targets very seriously," Ofcom said in a statement.

"Our investigation ... will gather evidence to understand the reasons behind this substantial lapse in performance, and determine whether Royal Mail has breached its requirements."

