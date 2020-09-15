UK regulator probes Mitie-Interserve deal over competition concerns

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it was investigating whether outsourcer Mitie Group's MTO.L deal to buy rival Interserve's support services arm could lead to lessening of competition in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in a statement said it was inviting interested parties to offer their comments before Sept. 29 on the deal, which was announced in June.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.