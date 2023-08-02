News & Insights

UK regulator probes Cameco, Brookfield Renewable's $7.9 bln Westinghouse deal

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 02, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on the deal in paragraphs 2-3

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it is investigating Cameco Corp CCO.TO and Brookfield Renewable Partners' $7.9 billion deal to acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has invited comments on the deal from interested parties. It did not give any further details.

The deal was announced in October last year on the heels of an uptick in interest in nuclear power amid an energy crisis in Europe and soaring crude oil and natural gas prices.

Cameco will own 49% of Westinghouse, while Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners will own the rest, the companies had said.

Westinghouse, Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
