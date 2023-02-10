UK regulator probes Barclays over anti-money laundering systems -FT

Adds details from report, previous regulatory fine

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator is investigating Barclays PLC BARC.L for suspected failings in its compliance and anti-money laundering systems, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requested an independent review of Barclay's systems last year after noting the number of anti-money laundering incidents, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FCA wrote to the heads of Barclay's corporate banking and U.K. retail and wealth divisions requesting a "skilled persons review", or Section 166, the newspaper said.

Section 166 usually involves hiring an independent firm that produces reports with recommendations for improvement.

Neither Barclays nor the FCA responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

