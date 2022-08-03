UK regulator orders Dye & Durham to sell TM Group on competition concerns

Adds details, background

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday that Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham DND.TO should sell TM Group after its investigation identified competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said following an in-depth investigation it found Dye & Durham's acquisition of TM Group reduces competition in the supply of property search services in England and Wales.

The watchdog served an initial enforcement order last September relating to Dye & Durham's acquisition of TM group.

In May, the regulator concluded that the deal could result in homebuyers paying higher prices for property search services.

"The merger of two of the biggest players in this market would be bad news for anyone buying or selling property in England and Wales," Richard Feasey, chair of the independent CMA group conducting the inquiry, said.

Dye & Durham, which provides of cloud-based software and technology solutions, announced the acquisition of TM group for about $156 million in July 2021.

Dye & Durham and TM Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.