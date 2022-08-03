Markets

UK regulator orders Dye & Durham to sell TM Group on competition concerns

Amna Karimi Reuters
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham DND.TO should sell TM Group after its in-depth investigation identified competition concerns.

Following a Phase 2 investigation, the CMA said Dye & Durham's acquisition of TM Group reduces competition in the supply of property search services in England and Wales.

