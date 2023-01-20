Markets
UK regulator orders baker Cérélia to sell Jus-Rol on competition concerns

January 20, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday French pastry-mix maker Cérélia will have to sell the Jus-Rol business after the watchdog found that a merger would lessen choice for consumers and harm competition among wholesale retailers of dough in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that Cérélia and Jus-Rol, both suppliers of ready-to-bake products, make up nearly two-thirds of all such products sold to grocery retailers in the UK.

The CMA's probe found that the two businesses face limited competition from smaller players in the market and the merger could leave UK retailers and shoppers facing higher prices and lower-quality products.

Jus-Rol was bought by Cérélia from General Mills. Inc GIS.N in January 2022.

