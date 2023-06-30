News & Insights

UK regulator may refer Adobe's $20 bln Figma deal to deeper probe

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 30, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday said Photoshop owner Adobe Inc's ADBE.O $20 billion buyout of cloud-based designer platform Figma could "reduce innovation" and may be referred to a deeper investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal would be referred to a phase 2 investigation "unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns."

Adobe has five working days to submit proposals to address the regulator's concerns, CMA added.

"We're worried this deal could stifle innovation and lead to higher costs for companies that rely on Figma and Adobe's digital tools," Sorcha O'Carroll, Senior Mergers Director at the CMA said.

"We remain confident in the merits of the case as Figma's product design is an adjacency to Adobe's core creative products and Adobe has no meaningful plans to compete in the product design space," Adobe said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We look forward to establishing these facts in the next phase of the process and successfully completing the transaction."

"We believe strongly that our proposed combination with Adobe will not result in any reduction of competition in our respective markets," a Figma spokesperson told Reuters.

"We look forward to continued conversations with the CMA focused on the benefits a combined Adobe-Figma entity will bring."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

ADBE

