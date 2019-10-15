UK regulator looks to cut costs of new Hinkley Point grid link

Adds details from Ofgem, National Grid statement

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British energy market regulator Ofgem said it would grant National Grid Plc NG.L 637 million pounds ($803.38 million) to build the transmission link for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, lower than the company's initial request for 717 million pounds.

Ofgem said on Tuesday consumers will save money under its plans to reduce National Grid Electricity Transmission's (NGET) funding request to connect the new Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to the grid. https://bit.ly/2piprDs

The regulator's move comes after EDF EDF.PA said last month that its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant could cost up to 2.9 billion pounds more than its last estimate, and face further delays.

Ofgem said it cut the allowed funding after rejecting 40 million pounds in "risk funding" that NGET had sought to be included in the upfront cost of the link.

NGET may be in a position to seek additional funding for some risks, such as extreme weather or widespread flooding, if they are efficiently managed and take place during construction, Ofgem added.

Ofgem said it had planned to use the new "Competition Proxy" funding model to fund the link, but updated analysis showed that this may no longer deliver the best savings for consumers.

The regulator now plans to use RIIO2, the next network price control which takes effect from March 2021 to 2026, for electricity transmission, to fund the investments, it said.

"While we welcome Ofgem's minded-to position not to proceed with the Competition Proxy Model (CPM) for this project, we continue to question the value of the CPM," National Grid said in a separate statement.

National Grid, which was granted permission to work on the station in 2018, said it would look to provide further evidence to Ofgem to support its view of the capital costs for the Hinkley–Seabank project, meant to allow for the safe connection of the nuclear power station.

($1 = 0.7929 pounds)

