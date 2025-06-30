UK Regulator Launches Probe Into $4.7 Bln Boeing-Spirit AeroSystems Merger

(RTTNews) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority - CMA has launched a formal Phase 1 investigation into Boeing's (BA) $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, with a decision due by August 28 on whether to proceed to a deeper Phase 2 review.

The deal, announced in July 2024, aims to address Boeing's manufacturing and safety issues by reintegrating Spirit, which was spun off nearly two decades ago.

Spirit has been linked to multiple quality lapses, including the 737 MAX fuselage defect that led to a door-panel failure on an Alaska Airlines jet. Boeing believes the acquisition will help stabilize its troubled supply chain, which has been severely disrupted since the pandemic.

The CMA's probe adds to the regulatory scrutiny surrounding the transaction. Meanwhile, Airbus, also affected by Spirit's delays, has struck a separate deal to acquire Spirit's facilities tied to Airbus programs in the U.S., Europe, and Africa to regain control over key production lines.

BA currently trades at $211.07 or 1.62% lower on the NYSE.

