UK regulator issues notice to Snapchat over AI chatbot's privacy risks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 06, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's data watchdog on Friday issued Snapchat with a preliminary enforcement notice over a possible failure to properly assess the privacy risks of its generative AI chatbot to users, particularly children.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it would consider Snapchat owner Snap Inc's SNAP.N representations before making a final decision, which could result in Snap being asked to stop offering the chatbot pending a thorough risk assessment.

"The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching ‘My AI’", Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

"We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits."

