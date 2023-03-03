UK regulator investigates London Metal Exchange nickel suspension

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

March 03, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun an enforcement investigation into the London Metal Exchange's (LME) suspension of nickel trading in 2022, the watchdog said on Friday.

The FCA's investigation will review the conduct, systems and controls that the LME had in place between Jan. 1 and March 8 last year.

