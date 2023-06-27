News & Insights

SVT

UK regulator green lights 2.2 bln pound schemes to fix water infrastructure

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 27, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Water industry regulator Ofwat on Tuesday gave its go ahead to schemes totalling 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) for starting work on infrastructure in the next two financial years and tackle problems such as storm overflows.

Ofwat, overseeing the privatised water and sewerage industry in England and Wales, said 10 schemes worth about 1.7 billion pounds were given the green light to begin work on storm overflows, including work on improving water quality at the bathing water site at Ilkley on the River Wharfe.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.