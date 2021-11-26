UK regulator flags competition concerns on Konecranes-Cargotec merger

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator on Friday flagged competition concerns on a deal between Finnish firm Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE, saying it would lead to UK customers having fewer alternative suppliers.

In its first in-depth investigation into the deal in parallel with a review by the European Union since Brexit, the Competition and Markets Authority said it was concerned that the deal could lead to lower service quality or higher prices for port terminals.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

