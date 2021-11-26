Markets

UK regulator flags competition concerns on Konecranes-Cargotec merger

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

Britain's regulator on Friday flagged competition concerns on a deal between Finnish firm Konecranes and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec, saying it would lead to UK customers having fewer alternative suppliers.

In its first in-depth investigation into the deal in parallel with a review by the European Union since Brexit, the Competition and Markets Authority said it was concerned that the deal could lead to lower service quality or higher prices for port terminals.

