UK regulator fines Provident's Moneybarn for treating customers unfairly

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Britain's financial watchdog has fined Provident's car and van financing arm Moneybarn 2.8 million pounds ($3.65 million), with the company also having provided redress of over 30 million pounds to customers treated unfairly.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog has fined Provident's PFG.L car and van financing arm Moneybarn 2.8 million pounds ($3.65 million), with the company also having provided redress of over 30 million pounds to customers treated unfairly.

The fine on Monday was after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found Moneybarn did not treat customers fairly when they fell behind with loan repayments due to financial difficulties in a period between April 2014 and October 2017.

($1 = 0.7671 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More