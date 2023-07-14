News & Insights

Markets
ATVI

UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 14, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Muvija M and Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraph 1, background in paragraphs 2-5

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday extended its final deadline on Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to Aug. 29 after its received a "detailed and complex" new proposal from Microsoft that claimed material changes in circumstance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) become the first major regulator to block the acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker in April when it issued its final report.

Yet on Wednesday the CMA said a restructured deal between Microsoft and Activision could satisfy its concerns, subject to a new investigation.

On Friday it extended its deadline to either accept final undertakings or make a final order by six weeks to Aug. 29, although it said it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date.

The U.S. FTC on Thursday was still trying to halt the deal by asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for a "temporary pause" on the companies closing it.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATVI
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.