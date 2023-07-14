News & Insights

Markets
ATVI

UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 14, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday extended the date by which it would consider Microsoft's submissions relating to its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.

The revised period will end on Aug. 29, the regulator said, although it added that it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Paul Sandle)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATVI
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.