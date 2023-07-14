UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday extended the date by which it would consider Microsoft's submissions relating to its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.

The revised period will end on Aug. 29, the regulator said, although it added that it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date.

