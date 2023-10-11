News & Insights

Markets
VOD

UK regulator examining Vodafone-Hutchison's $19 bln merger

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 11, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on deal in paragraph 3

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it is looking into whether Vodafone VOD.L and CK Hutchison's 0001.HK $19 billion tie-up to create the country's biggest mobile operator would lead to substantial lessening of competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has invited comments from interested parties on the deal, which was announced in June.

When the deal was announced, it was poised to face regulatory scrutiny. Seeking to win over politicians, unions and the competition authorities, the two groups had said they would invest 11 billion pounds to create "one of Europe's most advanced standalone 5G networks".

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.