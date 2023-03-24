Markets
UK regulator drops some competition concerns in Microsoft-Activision deal

March 24, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator said it no longer believed that Microsoft's MSFT.O $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O would harm competition in relation to the supply of gaming consoles, but its other concerns remain.

Publishing updated provisional findings based on new evidence, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it still has worries over the mega-deal's impact on competition in the cloud gaming market.

